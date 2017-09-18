Asian Games committee allows foreigners to be volunteers

Jakarta, Sep 18 (IANS) The committee of the 18th Asian Games (INASGOC) has allowed foreign citizens living in Indonesia to be volunteers in the regional sport event next year, a top official of the committee said here on Monday.

Chairman of the INASGOC Erick Thohir disclosed that 30 percent of the posts of the 13,000 volunteers for the event has been allocated for the foreign citizens in Indonesia, reports Xinhua news agency.

"We give opportunity to the foreign nationals living here to be volunteers. Their quota is 30 percent," he said here.

Knowing foreign languages other than the languages of Asian nations would be an added value for the volunteers, he said.

He said that the total number of volunteers to be accepted could be more than 13,000.

Over 11,000 athletes and officials from 45 nations and regions would take part in the Asian Games next year in Indonesia, according to the committee.

The regional sport event would be held in the country's capital and provincial capital of South Sumatra from August 18 to September 2, it said.

