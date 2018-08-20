Asian Games 2018: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat wins India's first ever 'gold' in women wrestling

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat gifted India it's second gold and 5th medal in the ongoing Asian Games 2018 at Jakarta, Indonesia. It was an comfortable win against Yuki Irie of Japan in the women's freestyle 50kg as she did not give her opponest any chance and came out a dominant winner with a 8-2 score. She became only the fifth Indian woman to win an Asian Games medal in wrestling, and the first among those to clinch gold.