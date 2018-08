India is shining bright in wrestling and shooting t the ongoing Asian Games 2018. After Deepak Kumar on day 2, India started Day 3 with 3 medals in shooting as Saurabh Chaudhary produced an Asian Games record score of 240.7 to clinch the gold in Men’s 10m Air Pistol final, Sanjeev Rajput won silver in the 50m Rifle 3 positions final with a score of 452.7 and Abhishek Verma won the bronze with a score of 219.3.