Asian Cup qualifier: Subrata not in list of India probables

New Delhi, March 9 (IANS) India's most-capped goalkeeper Subrata Paul was on Friday axed from the 32-member national football probables list for the AFC Asian Cup 2019 qualifying match against Kyrgyzstan.

The 31-year-old Paul was part of India teams which won Nehru Cups and the AFC Challenge Cup in 2008.

Paul's provisional suspension was revoked by by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA), letting him off with a warning with regards to violation of anti-doping rule.

Playing for Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL), Paul made 44 saves and his minutes per goal conceded was 102.47.

According to All India Football Federation (AIFF) national team sources, coach Constantine is now looking beyond the veteran custodian and wants to give the younger players a chance to shine under the bar.

Skipper Sunil Chhetri's name is also not in the list due to double bookings in India's last international.

The proables list had more ISL players with the likes of Michael Soosairaj, who impressed for Chennai City FC in the I-League, not getting a look-in.

India have already qualified for the Asian Cup to be held in the UAE next year in January. They are now top of Group A having 13 points from five games.

The list of probables is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Vishal Kaith, Amrinder Singh, Rehenesh T.P.

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Nishu Kumar, Lalruatthara, Anas Edathodika, Sandesh Jhingan, Salam Ranjan Singh, Sarthak Golui, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Narayan Das, Subhasish Bose.

Midfielders: Jackichand Singh, Udanta Singh, Seityasen Singh, Dhanapal Ghanesh, Anirudh Thapa, Germanpreet Singh, Rowllin Borges, Md. Rafique, Cavin Lobo, Bikash Jairu, Halicharan Narzary.

Forwards: Hitesh Sharma, Balwant Singh, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Seminlen Doungel, Alen Deory, Manvir Singh, Sumeet Passi.

--IANS

dm/ajb/dg