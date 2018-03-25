Asian Cup qualifier: India reach Bishkek ahead of Kyrgyzstan clash

Bishkek, March 25 (IANS) India's football squad reached here on Sunday for the final encounter in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 qualification round against Kyrgyzstan.

India, who have already qualified for the quadrennial continental showpiece by topping the Group E with 13 points from five matches, will face the hosts at the Dolen Omurzakov Stadium on Tuesday.

India had defeated Kyrgyzstan in the first leg between the two sides.

India and the Kyrgyz Republic have already secured their berths in the AFC Asian Cup next year but coach Stephen Constantine is expecting nothing less than a tough fight from the Central Asian outfit in their favourable home conditions.

"They are a very good side. They have good quality all over the field but so do we. They also have the home advantage this time around. We will have to be very careful to maintain our focus and try to get the three points", Constantine said.

