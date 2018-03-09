Asian Cup qualifier: India coach Constantine announces list of probables

New Delhi, March 9 (IANS) India football team coach Stephen Constantine on Friday announced a list of 32 probables for a preparatory camp in Mumbai ahead of the forthcoming AFC Asian Cup qualifier match against the Kyrgyz Republic in Bishkek on March 27.

Regular captain and talismanic forward Sunil Chhetri was not included in the squad, probably in a bid to rest him after the rigours of the Indian Super League (IS) where he is playing for Bengaluru FC.

India have already qualified for the Asian Cup to be held in the UAE next year in January. They are now top of Group A having 13 points from five games.

The list of probables is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Vishal Kaith, Amrinder Singh, Rehenesh T.P.

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Nishu Kumar, Lalruatthara, Anas Edathodika, Sandesh Jhingan, Salam Ranjan Singh, Sarthak Golui, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Narayan Das, Subhasish Bose.

Midfielders: Jackichand Singh, Udanta Singh, Seityasen Singh, Dhanapal Ghanesh, Anirudh Thapa, Germanpreet Singh, Rowllin Borges, Md. Rafique, Cavin Lobo, Bikash Jairu, Halicharan Narzary.

Forwards: Hitesh Sharma, Balwant Singh, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Seminlen Doungel, Alen Deory, Manvir Singh, Sumeet Passi.

