Asian Cup Qualifier: Constantine names squad for Kyrgyzstan game

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) India chief coach Stephen Constantine on Saturday announced the list of 24 footballers for the forthcoming AFC Asian Cup qualifier against Kyrgyzstan in Bishkek on Tuesday.

India presently top Group A with 13 points, having already qualified for the Asian Cup in the UAE next year.

However, Constantine aims to continue the good work. "We always play to win. We have, however, a number of players who are out for the match. Sunil Chhetri is serving a double yellow booking, Eugeneson Lyngdoh is injured and so are Jackichand Singh and Nikhil Poojary," he said in a release.

This is India's second qualification in 8 years, with the team having qualified last time in 2011.

"I think it has been huge and when you look at the manner we qualified this time around, it has been very difficult. We played the playoffs for the World Cup qualifiers, the group stages for the WC Qualifiers, the playoffs for the Asian Cup qualifiers and the group stages again.

"The last time we qualified was in an 8-nation competition in India and so it doesn't compare." he said.

"The players and the staff deserve a great deal of credit for this achievement as does everyone at the AIFF it has been a total team effort from top to bottom."

He is expecting a tough contest against Kyrgyzstan. "They are a very good side and we can expect a similar game as we had against them in Bengaluru. They have good quality all over the field but so do we.

"They also have the home advantage this time around. We have already qualified and will have to be very careful to maintain our focus and try to get the three points."

The 24-member squad list is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Vishal Kaith.

Defenders: Subhasish Bose, Nishu Kumar, Anas Edathodika, Sandesh Jhingan, Salam Ranjan Singh, Lalruatthara, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Narayan Das.

Midfielders: Kumam Udanta Singh, Dhanapal Ganesh, Md. Rafique, Anirudh Thapa, Rowllin Borges, Halicharan Narzary, Bikash Jairu.

Forwards: Balwant Singh, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Seiminlen Doungel, Alen Deory, Manvir Singh, Hitesh Sharma.

--IANS

dm-pur/vm