Asian Boxing C'ships: Mary Kom punches her way into finals

Hanoi [Vietnam], November 7 (ANI): Indian star boxer and five-time world champion MC Mary Kom booked her place in the finals of Asian Women's Boxing Championships after sweeping aside Japan's Tsubasa Komura in the light-flyweight category here in Ho Chi Minh City on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old proved that she still has fuel left in her tank as she defeated Komura in a unanimous 5-0 verdict to make it to the summit showdown for the fifth time in her six appearances at the event.

Mary will now square off with the winner of the bout between Jargalan Ochirbat of Mongolia and North Korea's Kim Hyang Mi in the finals.

The Olympic medallist, who returned to her preferred 48kg weight category after five years of competing in 51kg, is bidding for her first Asian gold medal in the category.

Earlier, Mary had hammered Chinese Taipei's Meng-Chieh Pin in a split verdict in the quarter-finals to make it to the last-four stage of the event and assure India of a bronze medal.

It should be noted that Mary had won four gold and a silver in her five previous appearances at the event. (ANI)