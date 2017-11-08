Asian Boxing C'ship: Mary Kom clinches 5th gold, 1st in 48kg category

Hanoi [Vietnam], November 8 (ANI): Indian star boxer and five-time world champion MC Mary Kom added yet another feather to her already illustrious career as she defeated North Korea's Kim Hyang-Mi to clinch gold in the light-flyweight category of the Asian Women's Boxing Championship here in Ho Chi Minh City on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old had proved that she still has fuel left in her tank as she kicked off the summit showdown aggressively to get an early lead in the first round.

Mary, however, was less intensive in the subsequent two rounds as she picked her moment to strike, showed her defensive capability, before eventually fending off her challenger by a unanimous decision.

It was Mary's fifth gold in the Asian Boxing Championship and first in the 48kg weight category.

The 2012 London Olympic medallist, who returned to her preferred 48kg weight category after five years of competing in 51kg, had earlier won four gold and a silver in her five previous appearances at the event.

Yesterday, Mary had hammered Japan's Tsubasa Komura in a unanimous 5-0 verdict to book her place in the finals of the tournament for the fifth time in her six appearances at the event.

Meanwhile, five other Indians had earlier settled for bronze medals at the continental showpiece after losing their respective semi-final bouts in different weight categories.

They are former world champion L Sarita Devi in the 64kg category, Priyanka Chaudhary in the 60kg weight category, Lovlina Borgohain in 69kg weight category, Seema Punia in the plus 81kg category and Shiksha in the 54kg category. (ANI)