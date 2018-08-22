Asian 2018: Bopanna, Sharan ensure doubles medal

Palembang (Indonesia), Aug 22 (IANS) Tennis stars Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan ensured a medal for India as they reached the semi-finals of the the men's doubles category at the 18th Asian Games here on Wednesday.

The Indian duo defeated Hsieh Chengpeng and Yang Tsung-Hua of Chinese Taipei 6-3, 5-7, 10-1 in a hard fought quaretr-final encounter.

The Indians will take on K. Uesugi and S. Shimabukuro of Japan in the semi-finals.

The Japanese pair had beaten Gong Maoxin and Ze Zhang of China 4-6, 6-2, 10-2 in another bitterly fought quarter-final.

