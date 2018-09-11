Asiad gold medalist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra eyeing Olympic gold

Indian star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who clinched gold medal in the sport at Asian Games 2018 is eyeing on gold medal in next Olympics. While talking to ANI, Chopra said that coaches, both overseas and Indian are helping the athletes to gain momentum step by step and standing at par with Germany. "This time it was great for me as I gave my personal best", said Chopra. India's medal tally stood strong (69) at the Asian Games this year.