After Asiad fiasco, Leander axed from Davis Cup squad

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) Days after backing out of the ongoing Asian Games squad at the last moment, veteran Leander Paes was on Tuesday dropped from the Indian Davis Cup squad for the World Group away tie against Serbia scheduled from September 14 to 16, at the Kraljevo Sports Venue in Serbia.

The recently-crowned Asian Games men's doubles pair of Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan were named for the doubles competition while Asiad bronze medallist Prajnesh Gunneswaran is among the three singles players.

Yuki Bhambri and Ramkumar Ramanathan are the other two singles players, named in the squad to be led by non-playing captain Mahesh Bhupati and coach Zeeshan Ali.

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) selection committee comprising SP Misra (Chairman), Balram Singh, Nandan Bal, Rohit Rajpal and coach Zeeshan Ali selected the team via tele-conference on Tuesday.

--IANS

tri/vm