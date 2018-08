Jakarta, Aug 19 (IANS) India's veteran Sushil Kumar suffered a shock defeat in the opening round to crash out of the men's 74 kg category in the wrestling competition at the 18th Asian Games here on Sunday.

Sushil seemed sluggish and off-colour right from the start during a rather lacklustre 3-5 defeat to Adam Batirov of Brunei.

Batirov will take on Abdul Ghafar Qaderi of Afghanistan in the pre-quarterfinals.

