Asiad 2018: Shooters shine, wushu, sepaktakraw players create history

Jakarta, Aug 21 (IANS) Shooters continued to make the country proud even as Indians created history by ensuring medals in non-traditional sports like wushu and sepaktakraw at the 18th Asian Games here on Tuesday.

The Indian contingent enjoyed a superb start to the day as shooters Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma bagged the gold and bronze medals respectively in the Men's 10 metre Air Pistol event.

The 16-year-old Saurabh had a memorable Asiad debut after producing an Asian Games record score of 240.7. It was India's third gold medal at the ongoing Games.

Abhishek, 29, stood third scoring 219.3 to take India's medal tally to seven. He had finished sixth during the qualification round.

Tomoyuki Matsuda of Japan secured the silver with 239.7. He and Saurabh pulled away for the gold medal battle with points of 220.1 and 220.5 respectively as Abhishek was eliminated with 219.3 points after eight series.

Matsuda, 42, was leading the charge going into the ninth and final series having led after each of the series. But in the final series, he came up with first shot score of 8.9 to blow his chances as Saurabh overtook him with a 10.2 in his first shot of the series.

In the second shot of the series, Matsuda scored 10.3 but Saurabh did well with 10.4 to seal the title.

Veteran shooter Sanjeev Rajput clinched a silver medal in the men's 50 metre Rifle 3 Positions event. Sanjeev scored 452.7 in the final. The 37-year-old had earlier bagged bronze in the same category at the 2006 Doha Asian Games.

China's Hui Zicheng secured the gold medal after scoring 453.3, while Japan's Takayuki Matsumoto settled for bronze with a score of 441.4.

The 37-year old Rajput gave a good account of himself in the keeling and prone positions, although he struggled in the standing round which eventually stood in the way of his winning the gold.

India's mixed trap shooting team of Lakshay Sheoran and Shreyasi Singh finished sixth and last at the 18th Asian Games here on Tuesday. Lakshay-Shreyasi scored 16 points in the finals to be eliminated first with a disappointing performance.

It was a day to remember for Indian wushu athletes as Naorem Roshibina Devi, Santosh Kumar, Surya Bhanu Pratap Singh and Narender Grewal assured themselves of a medal each after advancing to the semi-finals of their respective categories.

This is the best ever performance by India in wushu at the Asiad.

Naorem defeated Mubashra of Pakistan 2-0 in the quarter-finals of the women's sanda 60 kilogram category. This was the first medal for India in wushu at this year's Asian Games.

Naorem will take on Cai Yingying of China in the semi-finals. The loser will have to be content with a bronze medal.

Cai had defeated Kurniati Mei Yulianengsih of Indonesia 2-0 in the quarter-finals.

Later, Santosh edged out Phitak Paokrathok of Thailand 2-1 in the last eight stage of the men's sanda 56kg division.

Santosh will take on Bui Truong Giang of China in the semi-finals.

The Indian had started his campaign with a 2-0 win over Vietnam's Linn Thu Rain. He went on to defeat Zaid Ali Wazea of Yemen by a similar scoreline in the pre-quarterfinals.

Surya defeated Jean Claude Saclag of Philippines 2-0 in the quarter-finals of the men's sanda 60kg category. He will fight Iran's Erfan Ahangarian for a place in the final.

Surya had earned a hard fought 2-1 win over Abdul Haris Sofyan of Indonesia in his first match.

In the men's sanda 65kg quarter-finals, Grewal beat Akmal Rakhimov of Uzbekistan 2-0. He will meet Foroud Zafari of Iran in the semi-finals.

But disappointment was in store for Indians in the men's sanda 70kg event as Pardeep Kumar lost 1-2 to Indonesia's Puja Riyaya.

Pardeep was leading 1-0 till the late stages of the second round when Puja earned a point to draw level. Puja went on to take the lead in the third round which ultimately proved to be decisive.

It was a historic day for the Indian sepaktakraw squad as well. The country earned its first-ever medal in the event after settling for a bronze medal by losing to Thailand in the semi-finals of the men's team regu event here.

India, who had finished second in Group B, lost 0-2 to sepaktakraw powerhouse Thailand in a semi-final to get a podium finish.

Meanwhile, the wrestling arena produced yet another medal for India as Divya Kakran took bronze in the women's 68 kilogram freestyle category.

