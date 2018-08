Jakarta, Aug 23 (IANS) Teenage shooter Shardul Vihan bagged silver in the mens double trap final at the 18th Asian Games here on Thursday.

The 15-year-old shot 73 to claim the silver medal, while Korea's 34-year-old Shin Hyunwoo clinched gold scoring 74.

Qatar's Al Marri Hamad Ali settled for bronze after shooting 53.

Vihan has emerged as one of the leading double trap shooters in India and had clinched four gold medals at the Shotgun Nationals Championship last year.

