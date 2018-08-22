Asiad 2018: Shooter Rahi, wushu players enjoy landmark day

Palembang/Jakarta (Indonesia), Aug 22 (IANS) Rahi Sarnobat scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman shooter to win Asiad gold while the wushu players produced their best ever medal haul at the 18th Asian Games on Wednesday.

India also ensured two medals from the tennis court with the men's doubles team of Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan and womens' singles player Ankita Raina entering the semi-finals of their respective categories.

India thus rose a rung to the seventh spot on the medals tally with four gold, three silver and eight bronze medals.

At the shooting ranges in Palembang, Rahi prevailed in a nervy shoot-off in the women's 25m pistol competition to win gold. The 27-year-old got the better of Thailand's Naphaswan Yangpaiboon in a shoot-off after both shot a Games record score of 34 in the final round.

In the shoot-off, Rahi hit three while the Thai shooter missed three to settle for the silver medal as the Indian improved upon her bronze medal winning feat at the 2014 edition.

Rahi started the finals proceedings on a great note as she led from start till the end of 40 shots in the final. After the first three series, the Indian shooter led the charts with a score of 14.

Maintaining her lead till the the end of six series, Rahi's score read 25. However, she later faultered in the seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th series after score of 3, 2, 2 and 2 respectively where the two shooters found themselves tied at 34 points.

The tie resulted in a shoot-off where the Indian shooter, a two-time Commonwealth Games champion, fared better than the Thai opponent. Minjung Kim of Japan took the bronze medal after scoring 29.

Manu Bhaker, another Indian in the fray, finished sixth after a score of 16 as she exited after the seventh series.

It was surprising as Manu had earlier on Wednesday topped the qualifying round with a Games record score of 593, while Rahi was seventh with 580 points.

Manu got 297 points in the three-series precision round, with scores of 99, 98 and 100 respectively. She scored 296 in the three-series rapid round, with scores of 100, 97 and 99 respectively.

Manu's total of 593 was eight points ahead of second best performer, South Korean Minjung Kim.

Rahi shot 97, 95, 96 for a total of 288 in the precision round. In the rapid round, she posted scores of 98, 96, 98 for a total of 292.

In the finals, Rahi showed her experience to come out with a successful performance from the beginning.

Meanwhile in Jakarta, India bagged four bronze medals in the wushu sanda competition. This is the best ever medal haul by India in wushu at the Asian Games.

Three medals came from the men's competition as Santosh Kumar (56 kiloram), Surya Bhanu Pratap Singh (60kg) and Narender Grewal (65kg) lost in their respective semi-finals. Each losing semi-finalist is assured of a bronze medal.

Santosh lost 0-2 to Vietnam's Truong Giang Bui, while Singh lost by a similar margin to Erfan Ahangarian of Iran. Grewal also suffered a 0-2 loss, to Foroud Zafari of Iran.

Naorem Roshibina Devi took a bronze in the women's section after losing 0-1 to China's Cai YingYing in the 60kg semi-finals.

In the men's wushu taijijian category, India's Mayanglambam Gyandash Singh had to be content with the fourth spot.

Gyandash, 26, scored 9.70 points to miss out on the bronze medal which was won with 9.71 points by Myanmar's Ko Ko Nyein Chan. Chinese Chen Zhouli successfully defended his title with 9.76 points. The second place went to Japanese Araya Tomohiro, who scored 9.72.

The Indian tennis players also enjoyed a successful day. Bopanna and Sharan defeated Hsieh Chengpeng and Yang Tsung-Hua of Chinese Taipei 6-3, 5-7, 10-1 in a hard fought quaretr-final encounter.

The Indians will take on K. Uesugi and S. Shimabukuro of Japan in the semi-finals.

The Japanese pair had beaten Gong Maoxin and Ze Zhang of China 4-6, 6-2, 10-2 in another bitterly fought quarter-final.

In women's singles, Ankita got past Hong Kong's Eudice Wong Chong 6-4, 6-1 to enter the last-four stage.

Ankita and Bopanna advanced to the quarter-finals of the mixed doubles category with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Chong and Wong Chun Hun of Hong Kong.

They will meet C.B. Rungkat and A. Sutjiadi of Indonesia in the last eight stage.

Ankita, however, lost in the women's doubles quarter-finals. She and her partner Prarthana Thombare lost 1-6, 3-6 to the Kazakhstan pair of Gozal Ainitdinova and Anna Danilina.

