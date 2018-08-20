Asiad 2018: Shooter Deepak Kumar bags silver in 10m Air Rifle

Jakarta, Aug 20 (IANS) Shooter Deepak Kumar handed India it's third medal at the ongoing 2018 Asian Games after he clinched silver in the Mens 10m Air Rifle category here on Monday.

Deepak finished second with a score of 247.7 while compatriot Ravi Kumar finished fourth scoring 205.2. It was also the 30-year-old's first medal at the Asiad.

China's Haoran Yang bagged gold with a record score of 249.1m.

Prior to this, Deepak had earned the fifth spot in the qualification round while Ravi was placed fourth.

