Asiad 2018: Sharath advances, Mouma out of TT singles

Jakarta, Aug 30 (IANS) India's Achanta Sharath Kamal advanced to the pre-quaterfinals of the men's singles table tennis competition at the 2018 Asian Games here on Thursday.

The Indian paddler handed a 11-4, 11-8, 11-7, 11-5 defeat to Pakistan's Muhammad Asim Qureshi in the Round of 32 affair.

Earlier on Thursday, Mouma Das had crashed out of the women's singles table tennis competition.

The 34-year-old Indian paddler suffered a 0-4 defeat against Taiwan's Szuyu Chen in the Round of 32.

Chen outclassed Mouma 11-6, 11-5, 11-6, 11-6 to advance to the pre-quarters.

India's Manika Batra will be up against Thailand's Nanthana Komwong in another Round of 32 match later on Thursday.

