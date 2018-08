Jakarta, Aug 30 (IANS) India's Seema Punia had to settle for the bronze medal in the women's discus throw event at the 18th Asian Games here on Thursday.

Seema registered a throw of 62.26 metres to ensure a place on the podium.

China clinched the top two positions with Chen Yang (65.12m) and Feng Bin (64.25m) getting gold and silver respectively.

--IANS

ajb/bg