Asiad 2018: Prez, Sports Min congratulate Bopanna-Sharan for winning gold

New Delhi, Aug 24 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind and a host of other dignitaries congratulated Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan on their winning the tennis gold in the men's doubles category at the 2018 Asian Games here on Friday.

"Congratulations @rohanbopanna and @divijsharan for winning the Gold Medal in men's doubles tennis event at the @asiangames2018 !! India is proud of you," President Kovind said in a tweet.

Union Sports Minister and celebrated former shooter Rajyavardhan Rathore felt the duo excelled themselves.

"Indian tennis champs @rohanbopanna and @divijsharan have excelled themselves, and with their fantastic performance, won a gold in Men's doubles!! "

Tennis star Sania Mirza tweeted: "Gooolllddddddd ??????? yeahhhh boyyyssss"

The Indian duo defeated Denis Yevseyev and Aleksandr Bublik of Kazakhstan 6-3, 6-4 in the final.

