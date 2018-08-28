Asiad 2018: Pincky bags silver, Malaprabha settles for bronze in kurash

Jakarta, Aug 28 (IANS) India's Pincky Balhara clinched silver, while Malaprabha Jadav settled for bronze in the women's 52 kilogram category of the kurash competition at the 2018 Asian Games here on Tuesday.

Pincky was outclassed 0-10 by world and Asian champion Gulnor Sulaymanova of Uzbekistan in the final.

Gulnor dominated the final, pulling off a halal, which ended the bout.

Gulnor had earlier thrashed Malaprabha 10-0 in the semi-finals.

Significantly, kurash, a traditional central Asian form of wrestling has been included in the Asian Games.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, India's Jatin progressed to the Round of 16 of the kurash competition with a 1-0 victory over South Korea's Hee Jun Choi in the men's 66 kg category.

He however, crashed after losing 0-3 to Taiwan's Haocheng Chan in the pre-quarters.

Meanwhile, Jacky Gahlot, suffered a 0-10 loss at the hands of Mongolia's Batsuuri Adiya in the same event.

--IANS

kk/ajb/sed