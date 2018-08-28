Asiad 2018: Paddler Sathiyan hails bronze winning performance as best ever

Kolkata, Aug 28 (IANS) Moments after bagging India's first ever table tennis medal at the Asian Games, star paddler G. Sathiyan rated the bronze winning performance as the country's biggest achievement in the sport so far.

The men's team had to be content with the bronze medal following a 0-3 loss to South Korea in the semi-finals of the ongoing 18th Asian Games.

"I would rate this as India's biggest achievement in the sport so far," Sathiyan told IANS over phone from Jakarta.

Sathiyan started the proceedings on a bright note, winning the first game 11-9. But eventually, the World No. 39 lost the next three games 9-11, 3-11, 3-11 to Lee Sangsu.

India's top ranked player Sharath Kamal then followed suit, losing to Jeoung Sik 9-11, 9-11, 11-6, 11-7, 8-11 while Amalraj lost 5-11, 7-11, 11-4, 7-11 to Jang Woojin.

"We lost 0-3 but we gave a good fight. Indian table tennis is definitely on the upward spiral and the results are now in front of all of you on a consistent basis," Sathiyan added.

At the Commonwealth Games earlier this year, India put up a stellar show by winning three gold, two silver and three bronze medals.

"I am really happy with the way things are shaping up. We are a much stronger force now and the way we played was inspiring," he added.

