Asiad 2018: Naorem, Santosh ensure wushu medal

Jakarta, Aug 21 (IANS) India's Naorem Roshibina Devi and Santosh Kumar assured themselves of a medal each after advancing to the semi-finals of their respective categories in the wushu competition at the 18th Asian Games here on Tuesday.

Naorem defeated Mubashra of Pakistan 2-0 in the quarter-finals of the women's sanda 60 kilogram category. This was the first medal for India in wushu at this year's Asian Games.

Naorem will take on Cai Yingying of China in the semi-finals. The loser will have to be content with a bronze medal.

Cai had defeated Kurniati Mei Yulianengsih of Indonesia 2-0 in the quarter-finals.

Later, Santosh edged out Phitak Paokrathok of Thailand 2-1 in the last eight stage of the men's sanda 56kg division.

Santosh will take on Bui Truong Giang of China in the semi-finals.

The Indian had started his campaign with a 2-0 win over Vietnam's Linn Thu Rain. He went on to defeat Zaid Ali Wazea of Yemen by a similar scoreline in the pre-quarterfinals.

