Asiad 2018: Naorem ensures wushu medal

Jakarta, Aug 21 (IANS) India's Naorem Roshibina Devi assured herself a medal in the wushu competition after advancing to the semi-finals of the women's sanda 60 kilogram category at the 18th Asian Games here on Tuesday.

Naorem defeated Mubashra of Pakistan 2-0 in the quarter-finals. This is the first medal for India in wushu at this year's Asian Games.

Naorem will take on Cai Yingying of China in the semi-finals. The loser will have to be content with a bronze medal.

Cai had defeated Kurniati Mei Yulianengsih of Indonesia 2-0 in the quarter-finals.

