Jakarta, Aug 30 (IANS) Mouma Das crashed out of the women's singles table tennis competition at the 2018 Asian Games here on Thursday.

The 34-year-old Indian paddler suffered a 0-4 defeat against Taiwan's Szuyu Chen in a Round of 32 affair.

Chen outclassed Mouma 11-6, 11-5, 11-6, 11-6 to advance to the pre-quarters of the competition.

India's Manika Batra will be up against Thailand's Nanthana Komwong in another Round of 32 match later on Thursday.

--IANS

kk/ajb/sed