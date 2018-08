Jakarta, Aug 30 (IANS) India's Jinson Johnson clinched the gold in the men's 1500 metres event at the 2018 Asian Games here on Thursday.

Johnson clocked 3 minutes and 44.72 seconds to take the yellow metal. Iran's Amir Moradi took the silver with his season best timing of 3:45.62, while Bahrain's Mohammed Tiouali settled for the bronze with a time of 3:45.88.

--IANS

tri/sed