Asiad 2018: India's compound archery teams take silver medals

Jakarta, Aug 28 (IANS) India's men's and women's compound archery teams lost to teams from South Korea in the finals at the 18th Asian Games here on Tuesday.

While the Indian women's team of Muskan Kirar, Madhumita Kumari and Jyothi Vennam lost 228-231, the men's team, comprising Rajat Chauhan, Aman Saini and Abhishek Verma, lost in the final which ended in a shoot-out after both teams were locked 229-229.

In the women's match, The Indian team of Muskan Kirar, Madhumita Kumari and Jyothi Vennam gave a tough fight to the overwhelming favourites before going down.

India won the first set 59-57, taking a two-point lead. But the South Korean team of Choi Bomin, So Chaewon and Song Yu Soo fought back in the second set, winning it 58-56 to pull level. South Korea struck four 10s, while India hit two 10s to fall behind in the set.

In the third set, India and South Korea were tied at 58-58, with both scoring four 10s each.

The fourth set saw the South Koreans win 58-55 as India scored two 10s, while the other team came up with four 10s. Moreover, an 8 in the fourth hit also hurt the Indian team as it went down 228-231.

In the men's team final, defending champions India won the first set 60-56, a solid four-point lead over South Korea in the four-set final. Rajat, Aman and Abhishek scored two 10s each, while South Korea hit two 10s.

South Korea's team of Choi Yonghee, Hong Sung Ho and Kim Jongho came back strongly in the second set to win 58-54 and level the proceedings at 114-114. India scored one 10 and an 8 in the second shot which undid the Indians.

It was a see-saw battle which saw India reclaim advantage in the third set, winning 58-56.

In the final set, the scores were level at 229-229 after it looked like India had won initially. But revised scores read a South Korea win at 59-57 to take the match in a shootout.

Both the teams had 29/30 in a nailbiting shootout round with Korea hitting the bull's eye in the first shot making the difference.

--IANS

pur/bg