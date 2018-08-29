Asiad 2018: Indian women's Sepaktakraw team loses to Vietnam

Jakarta, Aug 29 (IANS) The Indian women's Sepaktakraw team lost to Vietnam 0-2 in their Group B Women's Quadrant Preliminary round at the 18th Asian Games on Wednesday.

India were outplayed by their rivals 21-6, 21-12 in a lopsided encounter.

While they were brushed aside in the first set, the likes of Manisha Kumari impressed in the second dig with her blocks.

India were in the game till 13-8 but from there Vietnam started pulling away and had wasted three match points at 20-9 to eventually seal the tie 21-12.

India had lost to Malaysia 0-2 on Tuesday and succumbed to a 0-2 defeat at the hands of Japan as well.

