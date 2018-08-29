Asiad 2018: Indian teams in mixed double TT pre-quarters

Jakarta, Aug 29 (IANS) The Indian mixed double teams advanced to the pre-quarters of the table tennis competition at the 2018 Asian Games here on Wednesday.

In the first Round of 32 match, Indian pair comprising Anthony Amalraj and Madhurika Patkar defeated Donny Aji and Lilis Indriani of Indonesia 3-1, at 11-4, 11-13, 11-8, 11-9.

In an another Round of 32 affair, India's Sharath Kamal Achanta and Manika Batra hammered Malaysia's Javen Choong and Karen Dick 3-0.

The Indian pair thrashed the Malaysians 11-2, 11-5, 11-8 to enter the pre-quarters.

The Indian teams' pre-quarters will be held later on Wednesday.

