Asiad 2018: Indian squash teams register wins on Day 10

The Indian men's and women's squash team registered victories on the 10th day of the 18th Asian Games here on Monday.

In the first game of the day, the Indian men's team of Saurav Ghoshal, Harinder Sandhu, Ramit Tondon and Mahesh Mangaonkar thrashed Indonesia 3-0 in Pool B and then defeated Singapore 3-0.

They will now face Qatar in their next encounter on Tuesday.

In the women's category, India team comprising Joshna Chinappa, Dipika Pallikal, Tanvi Khanna and Sunayna Krurvilla, registered another deserving victory, outplaying Iran 3-0.

