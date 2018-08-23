Asiad 2018: India women's kabaddi team in final

Jakarta, Aug 23 (IANS) India women's kabaddi team defeated Chinese Taipei in the semi-final to assure India a silver medal at the 18th Asian Games here on Thursday.

Chinese Taipei could not repeat their first half performance in the next half and got eliminated from the semis, losing to India 27-14.

The game started with India's Payel Chaudhari taking the first point of the match through a brilliant raid.

Later Randeep Kaur, Sakshi Kumari and Sonali contributed handsomely and swelled their lead to six points which forced their opponents to take early time-out.

After the break, Chinese Taipei took their first point through defence.

India continued their dominance but soon Chinese Taipei started counter attacking and reduced the points gap.

They also made a super-tackle to make it 7-7. From then onwards, Chinese Taipei and India played neck and neck through the entire first half.

The second half saw India changing their strategy, pressing their defenders to take points.

India took some easy points in the second half, thanks to their attacking game and never looked back after that. Randeep took more than six raid points to help India register a 27-14 victory.

--IANS

gau/bg