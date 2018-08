Jakarta, Aug 21 (IANS) Continuing their winning run, the Indian women's Kabaddi team outclassed Sri Lanka 38-12 in the ongoing 2018 Asian Games here on Tuesday.

The Indian eves completely dominated their neighbours and registered the third successive win to top the Group A charts.

India, who had earlier defeated Japan and Thailand in their previous games, will now take on Indonesia in their last group tie here later on Tuesday.

