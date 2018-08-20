Asiad 2018: India in Sepaktakraw semis, assured of first-ever medal

Palembang, Aug 20 (IANS) India were assured of its first-ever medal in Sepaktakraw as they entered the semi-finals of the mens team Regu event after finishing second in Group B here on Monday.

There are only six teams in the competition, which means India is assured of a medal as the losing semi-finalists will get bronze.

In the preliminary round, India got the better of Iran 2-1, later losing to Indonesia 3-0.

They qualified for the last four stage as the second best team in their group.

