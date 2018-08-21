Asiad 2018: India men's kabaddi team registers win over Thailand

Jakarta, Aug 21 (IANS) After suffering a shock defeat to South Korea in the last match, the Indian kabaddi team bounced back in style as they defeated Thailand 49-30 in their fourth match of the Asian Games here on Tuesday.

Rahul Chaudhari was the standout raider in a match which saw Thailand giving a fight in patches.

Right from the start, India started puting pressure on their opponents. Pareep Narwal opened the account for India and soon swelled their lead to eight points (11-3) thanks to a brilliant all-out.

With seven minutes remaining in the first half, Thailand regrouped their strategy and started attacking. They were not fully sucessfull as after taking points Thailand's defence lacked the sharpness.

The first half ended with India maintaining a healthy 21-12 lead.

In the second half, after a few minutes, India inflicted an all-out to take their lead to 32-15 and then made it 41-16 through another all-out.

With less than five minutes remaining, the Thailand raiders and defenders started the counter attack and took a few points but that was not enough as India already maintained a healthy lead to clinch the issue.

