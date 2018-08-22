Asiad 2018: India take four bronze medals in wushu

Jakarta, Aug 22 (IANS) India bagged four bronze medals in the wushu sanda competition at the 18th Asian Games here on Wednesday.

This is the best ever medal haul by India in wushu at the Asian Games.

Three medals came from the men's competition as Santosh Kumar (56 kiloram), Surya Bhanu Pratap Singh (60kg) and Narender Grewal (65kg) lost in their respective semi-finals. Each losing semi-finalist is assured of a bronze medal.

Santosh lost 0-2 to Vietnam's Truong Giang Bui, while Singh lost by a similar margin to Erfan Ahangarian of Iran. Grewal also suffered a 0-2 loss, to Foroud Zafari of Iran.

Naorem Roshibina Devi took a bronze in the women's section after losing 0-1 to China's Cai YingYing in the 60kg semi-finals.

