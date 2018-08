Jakarta, Aug 20 (IANS) The Indian women's kabaddi team registered their second win at the ongoing 2018 Asian Games as they defeated Thailand 33-23 here on Monday.

Led by raider Payel Chaudhari, the Indian eves rode on their attack to lead the first half 12-10.

They also dominated the second half as their raiders were successful in breaking the opponent's weak defence and the team finished the game 33-23.

India had earlier crushed Japan 43-12 in their campaign opener on Sunday.

--IANS

kk/in