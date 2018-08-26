Asiad 2018: India in compound women's team archery semis

Jakarta, Aug 26 (IANS) Indian archers advanced to the semi-finals of the compound women's team event at the 2018 Asian Games here on Sunday.

In the quarters, the Indian team comprising Muskan Kirar, Madhumita Kumari and Jyothi Surekha Vennam pipped Indonesia's Sri Ranti, Yurike Nina Pereira and Dellie Threesyadinda 229-224.

The Indians lost the first set 56-57 before winning the second at 56-28. They again went down in the third set 56-57 but a brilliant performance in the fourth and final set saw them win the clash at 59-54.

India will now face Taiwan in the semis later on Sunday.

