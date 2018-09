Jakarta, Sep 1 (IANS) India bagged gold in the men's bridge pair competition at the 2018 Asian Games here on Saturday.

The Indian pair comprising Pranab Bardhan and Shibhnath Sarkar scored 384.00 points to finish in the first place.

China's Gang Chen and Lixin Yang bagged silver, while Henky Lasut and Freddy Eddy Manoppo of Indonesia settled for the bronze medal.

--IANS

kk/ajb/bg