Asiad 2018: Dutee storms into 200m final; heartbreak for Hima

Jakarta, Aug 28 (IANS) Star Indian athlete Dutee Chand stormed into the women's 200 metres final after topping the semi-finals at the Asian Games here on Tuesday.

But there was disappointment for India in the other semi-final, as rising star Hima Das was disqualified following a false start.

Dutee emerged on top of the overall table after clocking 23 seconds, followed by Bahrain's Edidiong Odiong with a timing of 23.01. China's Lingwei Kong finished third after clocking her personal best of 23.32 seconds.

In the other semi-final that witnessed two false starts, teenaged Hima got a red card and was forced to leave her blocks before Hajar Alkhaldi of Bahrain also met similar fate.

Earlier, Hima clocked 23.47 to finish fourth in Heat 2, just 200th of a second short of a direct semis berth as Marie Knot of the Philippines took the third spot with 23.45.

But the sprinter from Assam earned a berth in the semi-finals as one of the fastest losers in the heats as she was seventh in the overall standings.

Dutee, on the other hand, won Heat 4 with a time of 23.37 seconds which earned her a direct spot in the semi-finals.

She was second in the overall standings at the end of the first round, behind Nigina Sharipova of Uzbekistan, who won Heat 3 with a personal best time of 23.31.

