Asiad 2018: Dushyant bags bronze in men's lightweight single sculls

Jakarta, Aug 24 (IANS) Rower Dushyant started India's campaign on the sixth day of the 18th Asian Games on a positive note by bagging the bronze medal in the men's lightweight single sculls final here on Friday.

The 25-year-old, who had also clinched a bronze at the 2014 Asiad, clocked a time of 7 minutes and 18.76 seconds to finish the competition at the third place.

South Korea's Hyunsu Park (7 minutes and 12.86 seconds) secured the first place while Hin Chun Chiu (7 minutes 14.16 seconds) bagged silver.

--IANS

kk/ajb/ksk