Asiad 2018: Danish crashes out in kurash quarters

Jakarta, Aug 30 (IANS) India's Danish Sharma crashed out in the quarterfinal stage after losing 0-10 to Kuwait's Husein Misri in the men's 90 kg category kurash event at the 18th Asian Games here.

Danish was outplayed by Misri in a lopsided encounter. Danish made it to the last eight stage with a dominating 10-0 win over Mohanad Abueida of Palestine.

Earlier, he alongwith Jyoti Tokas advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of their respective kurash events.

Danish defeated Indonesia's Muhammad Alfais 3-0, while Jyoti trumped Thailand's Prawanwit Meesri 1-0 in the women's 78kg category.

--IANS

dm/ajb/sed