Jakarta, Aug 30 (IANS) India's Chitra Unnikrishnan Palakeezh bagged bronze in the women's 1500 metre competition at the 2018 Asian Games here on Thursday.

The 23-year-old clocked 4 minutes and 12.56 seconds to finish the race at third place, while Bahrain secured the top two places as Kalkidan Befkadu and Tigist Belay clinched gold and silver respectively.

--IANS

