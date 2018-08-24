Asiad 2018: China grabs gold, silver in women's singles tennis final

Jakarta, Aug 24 (IANS) China continued its dominance at the 2018 Asian Games after winning both the gold and silver medals in the women's singles tennis on Friday.

China's Wang Qiang defeated compatriot Zhang Shuai 6-3, 6-2 to secure the gold, reports Efe news.

Ranked 53rd in the world, the second seed and defending Asian Games champion Wang made it to the finals after defeating Chinese Taipei's Liang En-shuo in straight sets.

She had earlier beaten host Indonesia's Aldila Sutjiadi 6-4, 6-3 in the quarter-finals.

Zhang, ranked 34 in the world, had defeated India's Ankita Raina, who settled for bronze, 6-4, 7-6 (8-6) in Thursday's semi-final at the Jakabaring Sport City.

China has now won a total of 122 medals, including 59 gold, 41 silver and 22 bronze, to lead the 2018 Asian Games.

--IANS

