Jakarta, Aug 30 (IANS) India's Harshdeep Singh Brar lost in the pre-quarterfinals of the men's 81 kilogram category of the judo competition at the 18th Asian Games here on Thursday.

Brar was outclassed 3-10 by Lee Seungsu of South Korea in a one-sided contest in the Round of 16.

Earlier, Brar thrashed Rajitha Pushpa Kumara of Sri Lanka 10-1 in his campaign opener.

