Asiad 2018: Bopanna-Sharan win doubles gold

Palembang (Indonesia), Aug 24 (IANS) Indian tennis stars Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan won gold in the men's doubles category at the 2018 Asian Games here on Friday.

The Indians defeated Denis Yevseyev and Aleksandr Bublik of Kazakhstan 6-3, 6-4 in the final.

This is the fifth time that India have won gold in men's doubles at the Asian Games. This is also the maiden Asian Games title for top seeds Rohan and Divij.

Rohan and Divij forced the early advantage by breaking their opponents' serve in the second game of the opening set.

The Indians were stretched to break point on Rohan's serve in the fifth game but managed to hold serve and preserve their lead.

Having notched up a 4-1 lead in less than half an hour, the advantage was clearly with the the Indians. The top seeds held on to their serve in the subsequent games before Bopanna used his powerful serve to wrap up the first set.

The second set went with the serve before the Indians earned a service break in the seventh game.

The Kazakh duo tried hard to make a comeback but the Indians maintained their domination to take the second set and the match.

