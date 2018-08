Jakarta, Aug 29 (IANS) India's Arpinder Singh bagged gold in the men's triple jump competition at the 18th Asian Games here on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old returned with his best effort of 16.77 metres in the final, which ensured him a yellow metal and it was after 48 long years that India bagged a gold in the event.

