Asiad 2018: AFI to conduct fresh trial for Monika on Wednesday

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) Following a directive from the Delhi High Court, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Tuesday announced fresh trial for Monika Chaudhary in the women's 1500 metre event at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Wednesday.

According to a statement by the AFI on its website, a petition was filed before the court Delhi by Monika challenging her exclusion from the 1500m event for the ongoing Asian Games in Indonesia.

"AFI represented by advocate Hrishikesh Baruah and Parth Goswami informed the court that since Monika was not part of the coaching camp prior to achieving qualification standard at the 58th Inter State Senior Athletics Championships held in Guwahati in June, therefore, her selection was subject to confirmatory trials," the statement read.

"Monika bagged a silver medal at the Inter State championships with the timing of 4:12.44 while at the confirmatory trial held in Bhutan on August 15, she clocked 4:41.06. The AFI qualification standard for Asian Games is 4:16.88."

AFI informed the court that her performance at confirmatory trial was not satisfactory and therefore, she cannot be considered for the Asian Games.

"The court agreed that the athlete had to undergo the fresh trial. AFI through their counsels proposed that it can conduct a trial at the JLN Stadium, Delhi on Wednesday. The athlete in order to go to Jakarta will have to achieve the qualification mark of 4.16.88," the statement added.

--IANS

tri/sed