THE Asia Ranking 2021: IISc Top Indian Institute, China Remains Best in Region

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has been ranked as the top Indian institute as per the Times Higher Education (THE) Asia Ranking 2021. Only two Institutes could make it to the top 50 institutes with IISc being the best in the country and having obtained 37th rank internationally followed by IIT-Ropar at 55th spot. India has 18 universities in the top 200 brackets. Among the region, Chinese Universities have secured the top two spots. China has retained the top slot in the region for the second consecutive year with Tsinghua University. Japan too has put up a good show with six universities in the top 10.

THE Asia Ranking 2021: Top Indian universities

Rank 37: Indian Institute of Science

Rank 55: IIT-Ropar

Rank 78: IIT-Indore

Rank 122: Institute of Chemical Technology

Rank 137: IIT-Gandhinagar

Rank 139: King George’s Medical University

Rank 142: IISER Kolkata

Rank 143: IIIT Delhi

Rank 144: IIT Hyderabad

Rank 144: Thapar University

Rank 154: Mahatma Gandhi University

Rank 169: Savitribai Phule Pune University

Rank 170: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Rank 172: Banaras Hindu University

Rank 175: Panjab University

Rank 180: Jamia Millia Univsrsity

Rank 187: JNU

Rank 199: IISER Pune

THE Asia Ranking 2021: Top Ranking Institutes

Rank 1: Tsinghua University, China

Rank 2: Peking University

Rank 3: National University Singapore

Rank 4: University of Hong Kong

Rank 5: Nanyang Technological University, Singapore

Rank 6: University of Tokyo

Rank 7: Chinese University of Hong Kong

Rank 8: Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

Rank 9: Seoul National University

Rank 10: Kyoto University

The universities were ranked across 13 different parameters including teaching, research, knowledge transfer, and international outlook.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here