Asia Cup: All-rounder Kedar Jadhav praises Rohit Sharma's batting

Indian cricketer Kedar Jadhav addressed mediapersons after his team's effortless eight-wicket win against arch-rivals Pakistan in their second Group A clash of the ongoing 2018 Asia Cup at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday. Speaking on the victory, Jadhav said, "India-Pakistan match is always exciting. We have won the match and we are happy that we have won." Responding to a question on batsman Rohit Sharma, Jadhav said, "Rohit is a brilliant batsman and we love to watch him bat."