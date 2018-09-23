Asia Cup: Pakistan to bat against unchanged India

Dubai, Sep 23 (IANS) Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat against India in the Super Four tie of the Asia Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium here on Sunday.

India remained unchanged for the match while Pakistan made two changes. Shadab Khan and Mohammad Amir have been included in the team in place of Haris and Usman Shenwari.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w), Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi.

--IANS

gau/sed